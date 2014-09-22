* Indexes off: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks were trading lower
on Monday after China's finance minister indicated the country
will not increase stimulus measures and housing data fell short
of expectations.
China will not dramatically alter its economic policy
because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said on Sunday, days after many economists lowered growth
forecasts having seen the latest set of weak data.
"With China's statements not defining clear hurdles for
stimulus, the market is grappling to guess which data point will
tip the hand that controls the purse strings," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home
sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million
units, following four straight months of gains. Expectations
called for sales increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 31.82
points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,247.92, the S&P 500 was
losing 8.02 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,002.38 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 27.07 points, or 0.59 percent, to
4,552.72.
Sigma-Aldrich shares were up 34 percent to $137.13
as the best performer on the S&P 500 after German drugs and
chemicals maker Merck KGaA agreed to acquire
Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash to boost its life science
business.
Yahoo shares were trading down 3.6 percent to
$39.44. The stock was downgraded by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and by Bernstein in the wake of the Alibaba Group
debut Friday. Alibaba shares were down 3.2 percent to $90.90.
Dresser-Rand shares were up 2.6 percent to $82 after
Germany's Siemens agreed to buy Dresser-Rand, a U.S.
oilfield equipment maker, for $7.6 billion in cash. The stock
had rallied more than 17 percent last week in anticipation of
the deal.
Among the largest percentage gainers on the New York Stock
Exchange was Kemet, up 12.4 percent after its
second-quarter outlook, while the largest percentage decliner
was CARBO Ceramics, down 17.86 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Alibaba
, Bank Of America, up 1.12 percent to $17.14 and
Vale SA ADR, down 3.50 percent to $11.58.
On the Nasdaq, Yahoo, Chinanet Online, up 76.3
percent to $3.46, and Apple, up 0.4 percent to $101.34
were among the most actively traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,256 to 580, for a 3.89-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,880 issues were falling and 630 advancing for a
2.98-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and 9 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 20 new highs
and 69 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)