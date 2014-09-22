* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Retail stocks were lower on
Monday, dropping along with weakness in the broader market, but
Morgan Stanley sees a higher-than-average likelihood that many
stocks in the sector could receive acquisition offers in the
coming year.
The firm sees nine consumer discretionary stocks that rank
high in its acquisition likelihood model, the most of any
sector, although the consumer staples, healthcare and technology
groups were also seen as offering potential candidates.
Among retailers, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, J C Penney
Co and American Eagle Outfitters Inc were all
seen as having a high possibility of receiving an offer,
although the model does not consider the likelihood of an offer
being accepted or closed.
Morgan Stanley's model, which looks at companies with market
caps over $2 billion and year-to-date trading volume of $3
billion, considers 10 factors, including dividend yields, debt
levels and price-to-book ratios.
Index snapshot at 12:30 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 16.7 points, or 0.83 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 59.31 points, or 1.29 pct.
* Dow industrials was dropping 80.6 points, or 0.47
pct.
* Russell 2000 was falling 16.91 points, or 1.47 pct.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 18.01 points, or 1.27 pct.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 7.86 points, or 1.19 pct.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andre Grenon)