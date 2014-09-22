* S&P 500 closes below 14-day moving average
* Consumer discretionary names weakest sector on day
* Housing shares fall after existing home sales
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks closed lower on
Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline
since early August, as the latest housing data came in much
weaker than expected, raising new concerns about the rate of
growth in the economy.
Equities were also pressured after China's finance minister
indicated the country would not increase stimulus measures in
response to some weak data of its own.
Existing home sales fell 1.8 percent in August, far from the
growth of 1 percent that had been expected. An index of housing
shares lost 2 percent as one of the weakest sectors on
the day. Among specific stocks, D. R. Horton lost 2.6
percent to $21.37, while Beazer Homes was off 2.8
percent at $18.09 and Toll Brothers shed 3.1 percent to
$32.41.
The housing number "points to less strength in the U.S.
recovery," said Rex Macey, chief allocation officer at
Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Housing is just too important to the economy, and to have this
kind of weakness puts a pretty dark cloud over the market."
In China, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said the country would
not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one
economic indicator. The comments come as recent data has been
weak, leading many analysts to lower their growth forecasts for
the country.
The Bank of New York Mellon's index of Chinese American
Depositary Receipts fell 2.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.06 points,
or 0.62 percent, to 17,172.68, the S&P 500 lost 16.11
points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,994.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.10 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,527.69. The
day marked the biggest one-day decline for the S&P since Aug. 5,
and the biggest for the Nasdaq since July 31.
With the day's decline, the S&P 500 closed below its 14-day
moving average for the first time since Sept. 15. The technical
level is a key indicator of short-term momentum.
The day's losses were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500
sectors lower on the day. About 80 percent of stocks traded on
the New York Stock Exchange closed lower, while 77 percent of
Nasdaq-listed shares ended in negative territory.
Consumer discretionary was the weakest sector on
the day, down 1.5 percent. TripAdvisor fell 4.1 percent
to $94.29 after the company's Viator unit on Friday said the
payment card and personal information of about 880,000 customers
might have been breached.
In company news, Sigma-Aldrich soared 33.2 percent
after German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA
agreed to acquire the company for $17 billion in cash.
About 5.99 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, compared with the month-to-date
average of 5.97 billion.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)