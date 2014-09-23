* Indexes off: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Tuesday, as conflict in the Middle East intensified
to push the energy sector higher, offsetting declines in the
healthcare space after the U.S. Treasury moved to curb "tax
inversion" deals.
The United States and Arab allies bombed Syria for the first
time on Tuesday, killing dozens of Islamic State fighters and
members of a separate al Qaeda-linked group, pursuing a campaign
against militants into a war at the heart of the Middle East.
The strikes pushed crude prices higher, with Brent
touching a high of $97.59 and U.S. crude up as high as
$91.90 before paring gains on higher output from Libya and Iraq.
The S&P energy index rose 0.6 percent and was the best
performing of the 10 major S&P industry groups.
"Some of the reticence to be involved might just be a little
bit of this global turmoil that seems to be escalating here,"
said Gordon Charlop, a managing director at Rosenblatt
Securities in New York.
"The fact of the matter is once we have gotten to 2,000 on
the S&P, we've had some trouble getting through that and
sustaining that, so we are sort of range-bound."
The healthcare sector was lower, weighed down by a 2 percent
drop in AbbVie to $57.51 after the Obama administration
took several actions late Monday that will reduce the tax
benefits available to companies that have done inversion deals,
while also making new inversions more difficult and potentially
less rewarding.
AbbVie has agreed to a deal to acquire Shire, which
fell 2.2 percent $250.75.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 23.18
points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,149.5, the S&P 500 was
losing 2.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,992.2 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 2.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to
4,525.67.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or "flash"
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was unchanged from
August's reading of 57.9, the highest since April 2010, and a
touch below the 58 estimate.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was NQ Mobile, rising 9.71 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Carmax, down 8.60 percent after
reporting quarterly results.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Grupo Aval
Acciones, up 1.56 percent to $13.71; Bank Of America
, up 0.59 percent to $17.13; and Alibaba, down
2.05 percent to $88.05.
On the Nasdaq, Yahoo, up 0.5 percent to $38.85;
Apple, up 0.8 percent to $101.86; and Sirius XM
, up 0.6 percent to $3.54, were among the most actively
traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,478 to 1,302, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,280 issues were falling and 1,132 advancing for
a 1.13-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 1 new 52-week highs
and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 16 new highs
and 73 new lows.
