* Indexes: Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks were modestly
lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track for its third
straight daily decline as investors digested signs of slowing
global growth.
The day's losses were slight but broad. All ten primary S&P
500 sectors fell on the day, with consumer staples the
weakest on the day, off 0.8 percent. Energy stocks were
the relatively best performers, down less than 0.1 percent as
crude oil rose 0.9 percent.
Wall Street's losses tracked Europe, which was down after
data showed a contraction in French business activity and slower
growth in German manufacturing this month.
The European data "is a little concerning," said David
Lebovitz, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York. "We didn't expect things to improve there forever and
always, but we are seeing a bit of a slowdown, which is weighing
a bit."
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 80.19
points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,092.49; the S&P 500 was
losing 7.69 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,986.6; and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 11.92 points, or 0.26 percent, to
4,515.77.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Millennial Media Inc, which was rising 12.99 percent,
while the largest percentage decliner was CarMax Inc,
down 10.07 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank of
America Corp, up 0.65 percent to $17.14; U.S. shares of
Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores, up 1.11 percent to
$13.65 and Rite Aid Corp, up 3.52 percent to $5.29.
On the Nasdaq, Yahoo Inc was up 0.4 percent at
$38.80, Apple Inc, up 1.4 percent at $102.52 and Sirius
XM, up 0.1 percent at $3.53 were among the most
actively traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,039 to 946, for a 2.16-to-1 ratio on the downside. On
the Nasdaq, 1,742 issues were falling and 880 advancing for a
1.98-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 9 new lows. The Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 107 new lows.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)