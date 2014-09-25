(Removes extraneous word from headline)
* Futures off: Dow 33 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks were poised for a
modestly lower open on Thursday after the S&P 500 notched its
biggest gain in a month and following data on the labor market
and durable goods.
Durable goods orders dropped 18.2 percent in August, the
largest decline since the series started in 1992, which
partially reversed the aircraft-driven 22.5 percent surge in the
prior month. However, business spending plans rebounded.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 293,000 for the week ended Sept.
20, below the 300,000 forecast, indicating an acceleration in
job growth for the month.
"If you look at the jobless claims, it is still pretty much
indicating that the jobs market expansion is continuing, and
that is key," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak on
Wednesday in a broad advance, led by healthcare and biotech
stocks, with gains in the housing sector also providing support
after surprisingly strong data. The index managed to
successfully hold its 50-day moving average around the 1,976
mark that was tested during the lows of the session.
"Yesterday the markets certainly had a good day and
indicated some of the lower levels around the S&P in the 1,970
to 1,980 region have held several times, this is an important
factor," said Cardillo. "What the market is in tune to here is
the fact that the pullbacks remain shallow."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were off 5.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures were down 33 points and Nasdaq
100 e-mini futures were 13.25 points lower.
At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), financial data firm Markit will
release its preliminary services Purchasing Managers Index for
September. The estimate stands at 59 against the final 59.5
reading for August.
Jabil Circuit was climbing 4.6 percent to $21.80 in
premarket trade after the contract electronics maker forecast
current-quarter revenue and core earnings above market
estimates.
Earnings are expected after the closing bell from Micron
Technology and Nike Inc.
LabCorp said it had agreed to acquire LipoScience Inc
for about $5.25 per share in cash, or $85.3 million,
sending LipoScience shares up 62.7 percent to $5.19 before the
opening bell.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)