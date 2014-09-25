* Indexes off: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.49 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks were lower shortly
after the open on Thursday, on the heels of the biggest gain for
the S&P 500 in a month and following data on the labor market
and durable goods.
Durable goods orders dropped 18.2 percent in August, the
largest decline since the series started in 1992, which
partially reversed the aircraft-driven 22.5 percent surge in the
prior month. However, business spending plans rebounded.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 293,000 for the week ended Sept.
20, below the 300,000 forecast, indicating an acceleration in
job growth for the month.
"If you look at the jobless claims, it is still pretty much
indicating that the jobs market expansion is continuing, and
that is key," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed in
September compared with the previous month, dropping to its
lowest level since May, a Markit survey showed.
The S&P 500 had snapped a three-day losing streak on
Wednesday in a broad advance, led by healthcare and biotech
stocks, with gains in the housing sector also providing support
after surprisingly strong data. The index managed to
successfully hold its 50-day moving average around the 1,976
mark that was tested during the lows of the session.
"Yesterday, the markets certainly had a good day and
indicated some of the lower levels around the S&P in the 1,970
to 1,980 region have held several times, this is an important
factor," said Cardillo. "What the market is in tune to here is
the fact that the pullbacks remain shallow."
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 71.66
points, or 0.42 percent, to 17,138.4, the S&P 500 was
losing 8.81 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,989.49 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 22.11 points, or 0.49 percent, to
4,533.11.
Apple shares, down 1.4 percent to $100.37, were the
biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes,
after it pulled back an update to its new operating system.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Magnum Hunter Resources, rising 13.74 percent, while
the largest percentage decliner was Omnova Solutions,
down 14.42 percent.
On the Nasdaq, Apple, CyberArk Software, up 15.3
percent to $34.50 and LipoScience were among the most
actively traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,826 to 800, for a 2.28-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,238 issues were falling and 791 advancing for a
1.57-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 5 new 52-week highs
and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 13 new highs
and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)