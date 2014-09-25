* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Apple Inc shares were
tumbling on Thursday, with the tech company suffering one of its
biggest daily declines of the year and breaking under key
technical levels.
The stock was pressured after Apple pulled back an update to
its new operation system, which some users complained had
resulted in a drop in cellular service and an inability to use
the fingerprint-reading Touch ID feature.
The issues, which Apple said it would fix in another
software update to be released in the next few days, were the
latest snag for the rollout of the company's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
lines. While the launch was hugely successful, with Apple
shipping 10 million units in the first weekend, the large-screen
device was also hit by claims that it could bend when placed in
back pockets.
Shares lost 3 percent to $98.66, moving on volume of about
60 million shares, already ahead of their 50-day average of
56.46 million. The stock earlier fell as much as 4 percent, at
one point breaking sharply below its 50-day moving average of
$98.74.
Currently, Apple is holding at that level, suggesting it may
serve as support against deeper losses. The stock hasn't closed
below its 50-day moving average since April 23, though it
remains well under its 14-day moving average.
Apple is the biggest drag to both the Nasdaq and the S&P
500, where it is accounting for almost 3 points of the benchmark
index's 26-point decline.
Index snapshot at 12:07 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 25.01 points, or 1.25 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 73.50 points, or 1.61
percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 214.71 points, or 1.25
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 15.46 points, or 1.37
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 17.2 points, or 1.23
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 8.42 points, or 1.3
percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)