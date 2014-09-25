* Indexes off: Dow 1.34 pct, S&P 1.35 pct, Nasdaq 1.65 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks were sharply lower
moving into the latter stages of trading on Thursday, weighed
down by a drop in Apple shares, as each of the major indexes
fell more than one percent and the S&P broke below a key support
level.
Apple shares, down 3 percent to $98.69, were the
biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes,
after it withdrew an update to its new operating system.
In broad selling, each of the ten major S&P sectors was in
negative territory, with the S&P technology index the
worst performer, down 1.9 percent. The S&P 500 also broke
through its 50-day moving average around 1,976, a key support
level which the index had been able to rebound off of when
recently tested.
Adding to concerns for investors was the continued strength
of the dollar and the possible impact on corporate
earnings. The greenback is up 0.2 percent on the session against
a basket of major currencies and up 6.9 percent for the quarter,
its biggest quarterly increase in six years.
"I don't get too worried about dollar strength. Of course,
the hard part is this is kind of a historic sized move here, so
certainly individual companies have to worry perhaps about the
impact," said Bill Stone, chief investment strategist at PNC
Wealth Management in Philadelphia.
"It's pretty easy to say you should expect that to roll
through some of the earnings reports to some extent, because you
don't often see those kind of moves."
Durable goods orders dropped 18.2 percent in August, largely
in-line with expectations, while initial claims for state
unemployment benefits increased 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted
293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below the 300,000 forecast,
indicating an acceleration in job growth for the month.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 229.76
points, or 1.34 percent, to 16,980.3, the S&P 500 was
losing 26.93 points, or 1.35 percent, to 1,971.37 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 75.32 points, or 1.65 percent, to
4,479.91.
All of the major indexes were on track for their worst drop
since July 31.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Cone Midstream Partners, rising 35.45 percent,
while the largest percentage decliner was OMNOVA Solutions
, down 15.70 percent.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,530 to 477, for a 5.30-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 2,153 issues were falling and 494 advancing for a
4.36-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs
and 9 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 140 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)