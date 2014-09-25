* Indexes off: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks ended with sharp
losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest
one-day decline since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose
to a four-year high.
The day's decline was broad, with all ten primary S&P 500
sectors lower on the day and most down more than 1 percent.
About 80 percent of stocks traded on both the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq ended lower.
The S&P has dropped for four of the past five sessions and
it closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time
since Aug 15. That level had previously served as support, and a
protracted period underneath it could signal further losses
ahead.
The losses came on the continued strength of the dollar
, which rose 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies. It is up 6.8 percent for the quarter, its biggest
quarterly increase in six years.
With the day's loss, the S&P is about 2.3 percent below a
record close hit earlier this month, meaning it remains far from
correction territory - defined as a 10 percent drop from a peak.
The S&P hasn't had a correction since 2012, with investors using
market declines as buying opportunities, a trend that may yet
hold here.
"The rising dollar is a concern, as it could be a headwind
for large corporate earnings, but the market looks a lot more
attractive than it did just a few days ago," said John Schmitz,
portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor in Cincinnati. "The selloff
could offer an opportunity."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 264.26 points,
or 1.5 percent, to 16,945.80, the S&P 500 lost 32.31
points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,965.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 88.47 points, or 1.94 percent, to 4,466.75.
Apple Inc suffered one of its biggest daily
declines of the year, breaking under key technical levels after
the tech giant withdrew an update to its new operation system,
which some users complained contained numerous glitches.
The stock fell 3.8 percent to $97.87 and was the biggest
weight on the S&P, comprising 2.6 points of the index's 32.3
point drop. Apple closed under its 50-day moving average for the
first time since April 23, and moved on volume of almost 100
million shares, well above its 50-day average of 56.46 million.
Thursday's losses were so pronounced that no S&P 500
component rose more than 1 percent on the day. The biggest
gainer was Motorola Solutions Inc, which added 0.7
percent to $62.24 after it said it would reduce its pension plan
liability by $4.2 billion.
Micron Technology Inc fell 3.4 percent to $30.61
after the market closed after reporting its fourth-quarter
results. Nike Inc rose 4.1 percent in
after-hours trading after its results.
About 6.3 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, above the month-to-date average
of about 6.02 billion.
