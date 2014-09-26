* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry Ltd were leading premarket actives on the Nasdaq Friday after the company posted quarterly results.

After an initial move higher, shares were trading down 1.2 percent at $9.68, though the company reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

Volume of over 650,000 made the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq before the opening bell and represented over 4 percent of its 10-day average.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Nike shares were surging, up 7.41 percent to $85.66, after the world's largest sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Should the gains hold throughout the session, it would mark the best day for the stock since March 2013.

Volume of nearly 170,000 shares placed the stock second on the most actives list on the New York Stock Exchange and represented nearly 4 percent of its 10-day average.

U.S. stock index futures were inching higher on Friday after major indexes suffered their biggest drop since July and ahead of data on economic growth and consumer optimism.

Major indexes saw their biggest declines since July 31 on Thursday in a broad sell off, with the S&P 500 falling through a key technical support level, as Apple slumped and the dollar hit a four-year high.

The S&P has dropped for four of the past five sessions and closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Aug 15. That level had previously served as support, and a protracted period underneath it could signal further losses.

Economic data due includes a final reading of gross domestic product growth in the second quarter at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Expectations call for expansion of 4.6 percent versus the prior reading of 4.2 percent.

Later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), investors will eye the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final September reading on consumer sentiment. The current estimate stands at 84.7 versus a preliminary reading of 84.6.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, with 169,549 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 5.75 points, or 0.14 percent, in volume of 31,232 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.17 percent, with 22,967 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)