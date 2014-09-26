* Indexes up: Dow 0.54 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks were higher in
afternoon trading on Friday, with major indexes staging a
rebound from their biggest drop since July on the back of data
showing the economy expanded in the second quarter.
Data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2
years in the quarter while a separate report showed consumer
sentiment hit its highest level in 14 months in September.
Major indexes saw their biggest declines since July 31 on
Thursday in a broad selloff, with the S&P 500 falling through a
key technical support level as Apple slumped and the dollar hit
a four-year high.
"The GDP report was just a confirmation of the rebound in
the second quarter, and that is all because the first quarter
was so dismal, so it evens out there," said Ian Kerrigan, global
investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in Seattle.
"The markets are pretty cautious about being overvalued
right now, which is a good thing. It is good to have some
skepticism out there, so if the market can be patient and wait
for earnings, which it looks like they are doing, that is going
to be a positive."
The gains put the S&P 500 just below its 50-day moving
average of around 1,976, which may now act as a technical
resistance point. The index fell below that level for the first
time since Aug. 15 in the prior session.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 91.16
points, or 0.54 percent, to 17,036.96, the S&P 500 was
gaining 7.57 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,973.56 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 19.43 points, or 0.43 percent, to
4,486.18.
For the week, the Dow is down 1.6 percent, the S&P is off 2
percent and the Nasdaq is 2.1 percent lower, which would mark
the worst weekly performance for each index in the last eight.
Nike shares were trading up 9.8 percent to $87.59 as
the biggest boost to the Dow, after the world's largest
sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Janus Capital, up 32.58 percent after it said PIMCO
founder Bill Gross would join the company. The largest decliner
was GrafTech, down 10.10 percent.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 1,812 to 1,151, for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,544 issues were rising and 1,064 falling for a
1.45-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 7 new 52-week highs
and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 29 new highs
and 77 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)