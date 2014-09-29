* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures all down 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 29 DreamWorks Animation SKG
and Athlon Energy were among the biggest movers
in the premarket session on Monday, with both names rallying on
deal news.
Shares of DreamWorks soared after a person with knowledge of
the situation said Japan's SoftBank Corp was in talks
to buy the company. The talks were first reported by the
Hollywood Reporter, which quoted an unidentified source as
saying a buyout would value DreamWorks at $3.4 billion.
The film studio's share price surged 23 percent to $27.50
and was one of the Nasdaq's most active premarket names. If the
scale of the rally holds, it will be the biggest one-day advance
for the stock since April 2009. Despite that, the rally will not
be enough to push the stock into positive territory for the
year; it is down 37 percent in 2014.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Athlon jumped 24.5 percent
to $58.18 after Encana Corp agreed to buy the company
for $5.93 billion in cash.
Athlon is on track to have its biggest one-day advance in
its history, and the stock has been a strong performer this
year, up almost 55 percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:47 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 12 points, or 0.61
percent, with 178,153 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 25.5 points, or 0.63
percent, in volume of 31,737 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 97 points, or 0.57 percent,
with 28,631 contracts changing hands.
