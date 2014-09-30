By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shares of Move Inc
were up 37 percent and the stock was the most actively traded
name on the Nasdaq after Rupert Murdoch's said it would
buy the company, which owns property websites such as
realtor.com.
Shares of News Corp were down 2.2 percent. The deal was
among the latest merger and deal-related news, which have been
supportive for stocks.
But shares of DreamWorks Animation were down 3.1
percent after the Wall Street Journal reported Softbank Corp's
talks to acquire the Hollywood studio have cooled,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Move's stock rose to its highest since 2007 and its trading
volume of 41.6 million shares was well above its 10-day moving
average volume of roughly 290,000.
Index snapshot at 15:41 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 0.89 points, or 0.05 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 2.08 points, or 0.05
percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 10.91 points, or 0.06
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 10.35 points, or 0.93
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 7.88 points, or 0.57
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 4.76 points, or 0.74
percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)