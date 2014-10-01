NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stock market volatility has
been higher of late - the CBOE Volatility index spiked 36
percent in September - but the options market is "nearly missing
the potential" for stocks to move following their earnings,
Goldman Sachs wrote on Wednesday.
The firm said the options market was implying an earnings
move of 3.3 percent for the earliest companies to report, "the
lowest level over the past 10 years, and 1 percent lower than
the current realized environment suggests."
The firm recommended buying October straddles in Netflix Inc
, Yum Brands and Capital One Financial,
which offered straddles that cost less than the historical
earnings move.
A straddle strategy involves an investor buying both a
bullish call option and a bearish put option at the same strike
price. It is a bet that a stock will move by a certain amount,
rather than in a specific direction.
In late September, derivative strategists at Goldman
recommended buying near-term straddles on IBM ahead of
the stock's earnings report.
Futures snapshot at 0803 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 5 points, or 0.25
percent, with 155,343 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 13.5 points, or 0.33
percent, in volume of 29,739 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 21,323 contracts changing hands.
