NEW YORK Oct 1 Railcar stocks including Trinity
Industries were falling while the Dow Jones
Transportation Average was down 1.7 percent with all 20
of its components in the red.
Concern about the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in
the United States was weighing on companies related to
transportation, with airline shares also down.
Trinity was down 5.7 percent on volume of 6.2 million shares
in late morning trading, already more than its 10-day moving
average volume of about 3 million. Shares of American Railcar
Industries were down 3.5 percent.
Some oil industry leaders criticized this week proposed U.S.
measures to increase safety when hauling crude oil on train
lines. Such measures will drive up costs and do little to
improve safety, they say.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average, often seen as a proxy
for economic growth, was on track for its biggest daily
percentage decline since June.
Index snapshot at 11:34 EDT:
* S&P 500 down 13.99 points, or 0.71 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp down 43.73 points, or 0.97 percent.
* Dow industrials off 166.97 points, or 0.98 percent.
* Russell 2000 down 5.76 points, or 0.52 percent.
* S&P MidCap down 6.19 points, or 0.45 percent.
* S&P SmallCap down 2.79 points, or 0.44 percent.
