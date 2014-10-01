RPT-UPDATE 4-S.Korea to raise issue of U.S. steel import restrictions at WTO
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
NEW YORK Oct 1 Utility shares rallied on Wednesday, the only one of the ten primary S&P 500 sectors in positive territory, as investors sought protection amid uncertainty over the first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
The group, considered a defensive play for its high yields, rose 1.3 percent on high volume, led by Exelon Corp, which added 3.4 percent to $35.26, and NRG Energy, up 2.7 percent to $21.30. Both stocks were on track to outpace their 50-day average volume.
Options trading for the group was also heavier than normal, wrote Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"By midday on Wednesday, [Exelon's] options volume was about 27 percent higher than its 10-day average. Likewise Duke Energy Corp and Consolidated Edison Inc and Edison International were each comfortably ahead of their average daily options volume," he wrote.
Index snapshot at 13:02 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 19.82 points, or 1 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 60.13 points, or 1.34 percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 209.23 points, or 1.23 percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 12.5 points, or 1.13 percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 13.04 points, or 0.95 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 6.45 points, or 1.02 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
TEL AVIV, April 21 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that Syria had dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retained chemical weapons, an issue he said would have to be taken up diplomatically.