NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday, following a sharp drop in the
previous session as investors looked to upcoming economic data
for trading incentives.
* Equities have been weak of late, with the S&P 500 down for
seven of the past nine sessions, and closing under its 100-day
moving average for the first time since Aug. 7 on Wednesday.
* While the benchmark index is only 3.2 percent away from
its record close, the Russell 2000 on Wednesday ended
more than 10 percent below its own record, putting the small-cap
index in correction territory.
* Small-cap stocks are considered a leading sector of the
market, and some market participants are concerned the weakness
could spread throughout Wall Street. However, the Russell also
underwent a sharp pullback earlier this year, which didn't lead
to similar losses in the S&P.
* Wednesday's losses followed the first diagnosis of a
patient with Ebola in the United States, news that pressured
equities broadly but had an outsized impact on airline and
transportation companies.
* Weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m.
EDT(1230 GMT) and are seen rising by 4,000 to 297,000 in the
latest week. It follows Wednesday's read on private-sector
employment, which showed more jobs added in September than
expected. The claims data will be the last read on the labor
market before Friday's jobs report, which is seen recovering
sharply from August's weak report.
* After the market opens, data on durable goods and factory
orders, both for August, will be released, as will the Institute
for Supply Management's read on New York economic activity.
Futures snapshot at 07:09 EDT (1109 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 160,000 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.1
percent, in volume of 25,800 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, nearly unchanged,
with 22,200 contracts changing hands.
