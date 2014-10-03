NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to a jobs report that
was expected to sharply rebound from the previous month, though
indexes were on track for a second straight weekly decline.
* The September payroll report, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT), is seen showing 215,000 jobs added in the month, up from
142,000 in August. As well, the jobless rate probably held at a
six-year low, which could support bets that the Federal Reserve
will raise rates in mid-2015.
* Equities have been volatile of late. Over the past 250
sessions, the S&P 500 posted an average daily move of 14.7
points, which it has topped each day in the past seven sessions.
The benchmark index fell as much as 1 percent on Thursday, at
one point dropping under its 150-day moving average - a level it
had not breached since November 2012 - before rebounding
sharply. It closed little changed.
* For the week, the Dow is down 1.8 percent, the S&P is down
1.9 percent and the Nasdaq is down 1.8 percent. It is the second
straight weekly decline for all three. The CBOE Volatility index
, a measure of investor anxiety, is up about 30 percent
over the past two weeks, though at 16.16 on Friday, it remains
below its long-term average of 20.
* The week's losses were largely driven by news of the first
diagnosis of a patient with Ebola in the United States. Protests
in Hong Kong added to the tension, with investors worried a
protracted period of unrest would weigh on growth in both Hong
Kong and China.
* The leader of Hong Kong, Leung Chun-ying, agreed to open
talks with the pro-democracy activists, a move that was taken as
a sign of progress, though he refused to stand down and violence
continued in the city.
* In company news, a Swiss newspaper reported that UBS
could face a fine of up to $6.3 billion if
found guilty in a French investigation into whether it helped
wealthy customers there avoid taxes.
Futures snapshot at 0648 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.41 percent,
with 113,423 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.35
percent, in volume of 17,587 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.33 percent,
with 16,433 contracts changing hands.
