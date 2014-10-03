NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to a jobs report that was expected to sharply rebound from the previous month, though indexes were on track for a second straight weekly decline.

* The September payroll report, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), is seen showing 215,000 jobs added in the month, up from 142,000 in August. As well, the jobless rate probably held at a six-year low, which could support bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in mid-2015.

* Equities have been volatile of late. Over the past 250 sessions, the S&P 500 posted an average daily move of 14.7 points, which it has topped each day in the past seven sessions. The benchmark index fell as much as 1 percent on Thursday, at one point dropping under its 150-day moving average - a level it had not breached since November 2012 - before rebounding sharply. It closed little changed.

* For the week, the Dow is down 1.8 percent, the S&P is down 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq is down 1.8 percent. It is the second straight weekly decline for all three. The CBOE Volatility index , a measure of investor anxiety, is up about 30 percent over the past two weeks, though at 16.16 on Friday, it remains below its long-term average of 20.

* The week's losses were largely driven by news of the first diagnosis of a patient with Ebola in the United States. Protests in Hong Kong added to the tension, with investors worried a protracted period of unrest would weigh on growth in both Hong Kong and China.

* The leader of Hong Kong, Leung Chun-ying, agreed to open talks with the pro-democracy activists, a move that was taken as a sign of progress, though he refused to stand down and violence continued in the city.

* In company news, a Swiss newspaper reported that UBS could face a fine of up to $6.3 billion if found guilty in a French investigation into whether it helped wealthy customers there avoid taxes.

Futures snapshot at 0648 EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.41 percent, with 113,423 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.35 percent, in volume of 17,587 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.33 percent, with 16,433 contracts changing hands.