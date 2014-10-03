NEW YORK Oct 3 RadioShack Corp was one
of the biggest movers in premarket trading Friday, jumping after
Bloomberg reported that the troubled electronics retailer had
reached a refinancing deal with Standard General.
In the agreement, about $590 million of loans would be
refinanced for the company to re-stock ahead of the holiday
season, Bloomberg reported. RadioShack last month said it may
need to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation
worsens.
The stock advanced nearly 60 percent to $1.57, putting it on
track for its biggest one-day advance in a history that goes
back to 1980. It has lost about 62 percent this year.
U.S. shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
were also higher before the bell, up 7 percent to
$27.25 a day after it said it had achieved a $1.5 million
development milestone. In addition, Maxim raised its price
target on the stock to $31 from $23.
The stock is up 17 percent this week, moving in heavy volume
after the first diagnosis of a patient with Ebola in the United
States. The company has an Ebola treatment in its pipeline.
Futures snapshot at 0741 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.48
percent, with 125,587 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 16.75 points, or
0.42 percent, in volume of 18,913 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 70 points, or 0.42 percent,
with 18,223 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)