NEW YORK Oct 3 Shares of Salix Pharmaceuticals
Ltd were higher in premarket trading on Friday, up 3.2
percent to $156 in heavy volume.
The move came after the company said it had terminated a
merger agreement with Swiss-listed Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA
, citing a "changed political environment" related to
"inversions," where a company reincorporates abroad in order to
escape U.S. taxes.
Separately, Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "neutral"
from "underperform" and raised its price target to $155 from
$139.
Salix has been a strong performer this year, up about 68
percent in 2014.
Futures snapshot at 0814 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.62 percent,
with 150,451 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.55
percent, in volume of 22,800 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 89 points, or 0.53 percent,
with 20,886 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)