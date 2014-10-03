NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks were higher on
Friday after the September jobs report came in ahead of
expectations, though major indexes remained on track for a
second straight weekly decline.
The day's gains were broad, with eight of the 10 primary S&P
500 sectors rising on the day, led by healthcare and financial
names. The S&P 500 climbed back above its 100-day moving
average, a sign of improving momentum, after closing under that
level for the previous two sessions.
Energy stocks continued to falter, however, falling 0.7
percent alongside a 1.4 percent slump in the price of crude oil
. The sector has lost 4.5 percent this week, its
biggest weekly decline since June 2012.
The non-farm payroll report showed 248,000 jobs added in
September, considerably more than the 215,000 that had been
expected. August's number was revised up to 180,000 from
142,000. The report eased concerns about the
pace of economic growth, but was also not seen as so strong that
it would influence the Federal Reserve's consideration of how
soon to raise interest rates.
"We're looking at a pretty sound fundamental picture, which
has us tilted towards the upside, but that doesn't preclude any
sharp pullback," said Katrina Lamb, head of investment strategy
and research at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland, who added
that any pullback would likely be short.
Despite the declines this week, investors have continued a
trend of buying on dips. After falling as much as 2.9 percent
this week and at one point dropping under its 150-day moving
average, a level it had not breached since November 2012, the
S&P has recovered much of those losses and is now down 0.9
percent.
The Dow is down 1 percent for the week while the Nasdaq is
down 0.6 percent. It is the second straight weekly decline for
all three indexes.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 137.2
points, or 0.82 percent, to 16,938.25, the S&P 500 was
gaining 18.09 points, or 0.93 percent, to 1,964.26 and the
Nasdaq Composite was adding 52.49 points, or 1.18
percent, to 4,482.68.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,058 to 867, for a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,936 issues were rising and 596 falling for a
3.25-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 9 new 52-week highs
and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 28 new highs
and 28 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)