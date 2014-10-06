NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stock index futures were
higher early Monday, indicating Friday's rally could continue as
investors grow more confident in the economy's strength and
Federal Reserve policy.
* The S&P 500 stock index posted its best day since August
on Friday, lifted by a stronger-than-expected jobs report that
boosted optimism about the economy, though the Federal Reserve
was not seen as speeding up its timeline for raising interest
rates.
* As of Friday's close, the S&P 500 was about 2.2 percent
away from its record close. The Russell 2000 was down 8.6
percent from its record. Last week, the small-cap index fell
more than 10 percent from its peak, putting the index into
correction territory, raising concerns the weakness could spread
to the broader market.
* The S&P 500 had fallen 4.6 percent from its record
intraday high to its recent intraday low. While the decline is
less than half of the 10 percent drop that indicates a
correction, which the benchmark index hasn't undergone since
2012, it fell under its 150-day moving average for the first
time since November 2012. While it subsequently rebounded back
above that level, it remains under its 50-day average, and that
level could serve as resistance against further gains.
* Market volatility has been higher of late, with equities
notching big swings amid unrest in Hong Kong and concerns about
Ebola in the United States. Those issues could continue to drive
trading. The CBOE Volatility index ended Friday at 14.55,
well below its long-term average of 20.
* Investors are looking ahead to the start of the U.S.
earnings season, which will give a better sense as to how
corporations are faring in the current environment. Alcoa Inc
, Costco Wholesale Corp and Monsanto Co
are all scheduled to report this week, though the season begins
in earnest next week.
U.S. stock futures snapshot at 6:43 am ET (1043 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.27
percent, with 128,969 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 11 points, or 0.27
percent, in volume of 20,003 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 47 points, or 0.28 percent,
with 21,840 contracts changing hands.