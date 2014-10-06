NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S.-listed shares of Brazilian
companies rose in premarket trading on Monday, following an
unexpectedly competitive runoff campaign for Brazil's
presidency.
The election is between incumbent Dilma Rousseff and her
pro-business rival Aecio Neves, who rode a late surge in support
in the final days before the first round of voting.
The runoff will take place on Oct. 26.
The iShares MSCI Brazil Index fund exchange-traded fund
rose 8.6 percent to $47.11 before the bell, moving on
heavy volume. U.S. shares of Petrobras SA climbed 15
percent to $16.05 as one of the most active names on the New
York Stock Exchange. Mining giant Rio Tinto rose 1.3
percent to $47.77 on the NYSE.
Futures snapshot at 7:53:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.28
percent, with 149,834 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.26
percent, in volume of 25,605 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.28 percent,
with 24,581 contracts changing hands.
