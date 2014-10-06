NEW YORK Oct 6 Micron Technologies was
leading a slide in the PHLX semiconductor index on Monday
after Samsung unveiled plans to spend $14.7 billion
on a new chip facility.
Samsung's move marks a heavy push towards its semiconductor
business to bolster profits as its smartphone dominance
dwindles.
Shares of Micron were down 5.3 percent in early afternoon
trading, on track for their largest daily percentage decline in
more than a month. However, the stock's intrinsic valuation was
already 30.5 percent below StarMine projections at its close on
Friday, based on forward five-year earnings growth expectations.
The SOX index was down 1 percent.
Chipmaker Toshiba Corp fell 2.6 percent overnight
in Tokyo and SK Hynix Inc lost 5.1 percent in Seoul.
Looking at the broader market, energy and consumer
discretionary shares were weighing the most on the S&P 500 with
the benchmark index struggling against technical resistance at
its 50-day moving average in the 1,975 area.
Index snapshot at 12:03 EDT (1603 GMT):
* S&P 500 was falling 4.67 points, or 0.24 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 20.91 points, or 0.47
percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 25.63 points, or 0.15
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 8.11 points, or 0.73
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 3.49 points, or 0.26
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 4.49 points, or 0.71
percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)