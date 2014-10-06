Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
NEW YORK Oct 6 Shares of solar power companies were sharply lower on Monday, with the group dropping on heavy volume.
Nearly all companies in the space were lower, with Vivint Solar Holdings Inc down 9.8 percent to $12.40 as one of the biggest percentage decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock, which went public last week, moved on volume of about 1.7 million shares.
Among other names, Yingli Green Energy fell 2.9 percent to $3.03, SolarCity Corp lost 2.8 percent to $57.41 and the Guggenheim Solar ETF fell 4.5 percent to $38.24.
Canadian Solar fell 2.7 percent to $33.54. Earlier on Monday, it provided an update to a utility-scale pipeline project in Japan.
Index snapshot at 13:45 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 1.79 points, or 0.09 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 12.65 points, or 0.28 percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 22.15 points, or 0.13 percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 4.61 points, or 0.42 percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 0.82 points, or 0.06 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 2.6 points, or 0.41 percent.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.