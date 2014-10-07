NEW YORK Oct 7 The Container Store Group and SodaStream International were both losing more than a fifth of their market value on Tuesday, with earnings and a revenue warning to blame for the slide.

SodaStream estimated third-quarter revenue below market expectations, citing weak demand in the United States, and its shares fell as much as 21.6 percent. They were last trading down 20.9 percent at $21.80, with volume more than 2.7 times the average of the past 10 days.

Container Store posted lower-than-expected sales for the second quarter while cutting its full year sales forecast. The stock fell as much as 24 percent and was recently down 23.8 percent at $16.67 in about 8 times its recent daily volume.

On the flip side, Hubbell's class A and B shares both hit record highs on Tuesday after Reuters reported the trustee of the company's controlling family trusts is evaluating alternatives for their holdings. The news could lead to a shakeup at the $7.2 billion U.S. electrical equipment maker.

Its class A shares were gaining 5.6 percent at $131, and the class B stock were adding 2.4 percent to $124.23 after earlier hitting $127.29.

Index snapshot at 13:26 EDT (1726 GMT):

* S&P 500 was falling 11.58 points, or 0.59 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 32.08 points, or 0.72 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 127.38 points, or 0.75 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 6.91 points, or 0.63 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 6.66 points, or 0.49 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 3.99 points, or 0.63 percent.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)