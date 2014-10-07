NEW YORK Oct 7 The Container Store Group
and SodaStream International were both losing
more than a fifth of their market value on Tuesday, with
earnings and a revenue warning to blame for the slide.
SodaStream estimated third-quarter revenue below market
expectations, citing weak demand in the United States, and its
shares fell as much as 21.6 percent. They were last trading down
20.9 percent at $21.80, with volume more than 2.7 times the
average of the past 10 days.
Container Store posted lower-than-expected sales for the
second quarter while cutting its full year sales forecast. The
stock fell as much as 24 percent and was recently down 23.8
percent at $16.67 in about 8 times its recent daily volume.
On the flip side, Hubbell's class A and B shares
both hit record highs on Tuesday after Reuters reported the
trustee of the company's controlling family trusts is evaluating
alternatives for their holdings. The news could lead to a
shakeup at the $7.2 billion U.S. electrical equipment maker.
Its class A shares were gaining 5.6 percent at
$131, and the class B stock were adding 2.4 percent to
$124.23 after earlier hitting $127.29.
Index snapshot at 13:26 EDT (1726 GMT):
* S&P 500 was falling 11.58 points, or 0.59 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 32.08 points, or 0.72
percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 127.38 points, or 0.75
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 6.91 points, or 0.63
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 6.66 points, or 0.49
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 3.99 points, or 0.63
percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)