NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks ended sharply lower
on Tuesday, with major indexes falling 1 percent in heavy
trading, as weak data out of Germany raised concerns about the
strength of global growth ahead of the start of earnings season.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic
growth forecasts for the third time this year, suggesting the
environment remains difficult for companies, especially ones
with multinational exposure.
The day's losses were broad, with all ten primary S&P 500
sectors ending lower, although cyclical shares - tied to the
pace of economic growth - led the decline. Industrial shares
lost 2.4 percent, while financials shed 1.8
percent and material companies sank 1.8 percent.
Joy Global Inc fell 4.2 percent to $51.69 while
Caterpillar Inc lost 3.4 percent to $94.70 as the
biggest decliner on the Dow. Boeing Co lost 2.3 percent
to $123.32.
German industrial output in August slid 4 percent, the
biggest fall in 5-1/2 years, a day after a report showed
industrial orders had their biggest monthly drop since 2009.
"The number was very weak, which makes for a tough backdrop.
I don't think this is a trend of something that will get
horrible, but it is weak and current valuations demand that data
be better than weak," said Hayes Miller, who oversees about $57
billion as the Boston-based head of asset allocation in North
America at Baring Asset Management.
With the day's decline, the S&P 500 fell back below its
100-day moving average, a sign of weakening near-term momentum.
The CBOE Volatility index rose 11 percent to 17.2, near a
level that has recently been taken as an indication the market
is oversold.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 272.52 points,
or 1.6 percent, to 16,719.39, the S&P 500 lost 29.72
points, or 1.51 percent, to 1,935.1, ending at its lowest level
since Aug. 12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.60
points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,385.20.
Coca-Cola Co was the only one of the 30 Dow
components to end higher on the day, up 0.7 percent to $43.92.
The beverage giant moved within a dollar of its all-time
intraday high of $44.44, hit on July 15, 1998.
Shares of Yum Brands Inc fell 0.5 percent to $69.35
in extended trading after the fast food chain operator cut its
full-year outlook, citing weakness in Chinese sales.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,379
to 671, for a 3.55-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq,
2,188 issues fell and 516 advanced for a 4.24-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 8 new 52-week highs and
15 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 15 new highs and 188
new lows.
About 6.43 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the average of 7.27
billion over the past five sessions.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)