NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Thursday, indicating the previous session's massive
rally could be extended amid relief over the Federal Reserve's
interest rate policy.
* Major indexes posted their biggest one-day jump of the
year on Wednesday in a broad advance after the Federal Reserve
reassured investors its first rate hike would come when economic
data pointed to an economy that could grow without Fed stimulus,
rather than on a specific schedule.
* Wednesday's was the latest in a series of volatile
sessions; the S&P 500 moved 45.11 points from its high to its
low, its biggest intraday move since February. Any
follow-through to the rise could be a sign that momentum has
swung to the upside, and investors will be looking for the S&P
to break above its 14-day and 50-day moving averages. The index
hasn't closed above either since Sept. 19.
* Based on its Wednesday close, the S&P is 2.2 percent below
its record close while the Russell 2000 is 9.3 percent
away from its record, moving out of the 10 percent threshold
that represents a correction. The CBOE Volatility index
fell 12.2 percent to 15.11 on Wednesday.
* Investors are looking ahead to jobless claims data, which
are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and are seen rising to
294,000 from 287,000 last week.
Futures snapshot at 0643 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 200,266 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.3
percent, in volume of 25,886 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 29,211 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)