NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower Wall Street open on Thursday, with earlier gains
erased as concerns about global growth spurred investors to take
profit following a massive advance in the previous session.
While domestic news, including jobless claims data and
corporate earnings, was encouraging, investors continued this
week's trend of taking their trading cues from abroad.
German exports dropped by 5.8 percent in August, their
biggest fall since January 2009. The data was the latest
indication, following bearish reads on industrial output and
industrial orders, that Europe's largest economy was faltering
amid broader weakness in the euro zone. Separately, data this
week showed growth in the Chinese services sector weakened
slightly in September.
Data early Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims dropped 1,000
to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 in the latest week. The report
supported September jobs data, which also pointed to improving
conditions in the labor market.
The third-quarter earnings season got off to a strong start,
with both Alcoa Inc and PepsiCo Inc rallying in
premarket trading following results that topped expectations.
Alcoa rose 1.9 percent to $16.37 while PepsiCo
was up 1.3 percent at $95.15.
Meanwhile, Endo International Plc said it would buy
Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $2.6
billion, including the repayment and assumption of debt.
Shares of Endo dipped 1.4 percent to $70 in
premarket trading while Auxilium jumped 10.7 percent to $32.95.
Futures snapshot at 0841 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18
percent, with 380,495 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.07
percent, in volume of 51,822 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 42 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 50,039 contracts changing hands.
