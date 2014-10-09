NEW YORK Oct 9 Energy shares were once against
the biggest losers of the day in morning trading on Thursday,
continuing a recent trend of weakness amid falling oil prices.
The S&P energy index fell 1.5 percent and was the
biggest decliner among the ten primary S&P 500 sectors. It has
fallen almost 14 percent from a record high in late June,
putting the sector well within correction territory, defined as
a 10 percent decline from a peak.
Including Thursday's move, the index has posted declines of
more than 1 percent on ten occasions since the start of
September.
Crude oil fell 0.9 percent to $86.55 per barrel,
dropping to its lowest level since April 2013. From a closing
high in September 2013, oil is down more than 21 percent,
putting the commodity into bear market territory. Oil was
pressured by a supply glut and concerns over global economic
growth.
The Philadelphia SE Oil Service sector fell 2.6
percent. Among specific companies, Halliburton Co fell
2.9 percent to $58.66 while Newfield Exploration Co lost
4.1 percent to $32.44. Exxon Mobil lost 1.2 percent to
$93.49 and Chevron Corp was down 1.6 percent to $116.08.
Index snapshot at 10:12 EDT:
* S&P 500 fell 12.22 points, or 0.62 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp lost 32.93 points, or 0.74 percent.
* Dow industrials dropped 100.63 points, or 0.59
percent.
* Russell 2000 dropped 13.87 points, or 1.26 percent.
* S&P MidCap sank 13.68 points, or 1.01 percent.
* S&P SmallCap lost 6.94 points, or 1.1 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)