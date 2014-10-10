NEW YORK Oct 10 Ford Motor Co and Tesla Motors Corp were among the most active stocks in Friday's premarket session, with both companies lower in heavy volume.

Shares of Ford lost 1 percent to $13.70 before the bell, a day after it said its China sales dipped 0.2 percent in September for its first monthly drop in the country this year.

Ford also said it expects sales in China to be boosted once new assembly facilities come online, though it didn't provide specific sales targets.

Tesla lost 3.1 percent to $249 before the opening bell. On Thursday, the company unveiled an all-wheel drive model of its Model S electric car.

On the upside, Lakeland Industries jumped 6.2 percent to $18.82 in heavy premarket trading, building on its jump of almost 53 percent Thursday. The stock, which makes garments that protect against hazardous materials, has more than doubled so far this week, amid growing fears over Ebola spreading.

Futures snapshot at 0731 EDT (1131 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.42 percent, with 293,810 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.75 points, or 0.85 percent, in volume of 54,318 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 74 points, or 0.45 percent, with 47,389 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)