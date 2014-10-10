NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks were mostly lower
on Friday, but consumer staples rose amid the market
uncertainty, with beverage giant Coca-Cola Co again
lifting the sector.
Coke was up 1.6 percent to $44.55 and on track for a record
close. Earlier this week, the Dow component hit a new all-time
high, taking out a level that had persisted since 1998. Over the
past 20 sessions, it has only dropped five times.
"Investors are seeking to get more defensive, and that means
buying high-quality names like Coca-Cola," said David Carter,
chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
The stock has some attributes that could lead to investor
caution. More than half of its revenue comes from abroad,
according to Thomson Reuters data, which could leave it
vulnerable to both global weakness and a stronger U.S. dollar.
Earlier this week, PepsiCo Inc warned of "continued
macro and political volatility" overseas.
Despite that, Pepsi also posted a strong profit in its most
recent quarter and raised its full-year earnings outlook.
"It is true that [large cap multinationals] have more
exposure to the dollar, which could be a headwind for some, but
if you look at the performance of stocks since the dollar
bottomed, there's been no correlation between international
exposure and performance," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset Management. "So
far, it hasn't had a headwind."
Coke will report its quarterly results on Oct. 21.
Index snapshot at 11:59 EDT:
* S&P 500 down 5.61 points, or 0.29 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp down 48.22 points, or 1.1 percent.
* Dow industrials down 0.9 points, or 0.01 percent.
* Russell 2000 down 3.59 points, or 0.34 percent.
* S&P MidCap down 11.27 points, or 0.85 percent.
* S&P SmallCap down 0.88 points, or 0.14 percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)