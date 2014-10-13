* Canadian Pacific approached CSX about merger -WSJ

* NetScout to buy Danaher's communications business

* Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 4 pts, Nasdaq down 1.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly drop since May 2012 and the Dow moved into negative territory for the year on global growth concerns.

* The benchmark S&P index slumped 3.1 percent last week to sit right at the 200-day moving average support level and is now down 5.2 percent from its record high set on Sept. 18. The declines were sparked by a cut in the global growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund and disappointing economy data in Europe.

* A serious slowdown in the global economy could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay an increase in interest rates if deemed serious enough, Fed officials said over the weekend.

* Earnings season will pick up steam this week, with results expected from Dow components including Intel, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, American Express and General Electric as well as financials Morgan Stanley , Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo .

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American railroad operators to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than $60 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. CSX shares jumped 8.6 percent in light premarket trading.

* NetScout Systems Inc said it would buy Danaher Corp's communications business in a stock deal valued at about $2.6 billion, to expand its IT management and cybersecurity businesses.

* European stocks paused following their steep three-week sell-off, with shares in airlines bouncing back as oil prices extended their slide on ample supply.

* Asian stocks stumbled to seven-month lows as promising trade numbers out of China failed to allay the worries about faltering global growth.

Futures snapshot at 7:24:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.21 percent, with 343,163 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.04 percent, in volume of 48,270 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.13 percent, with 45,000 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)