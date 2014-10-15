* Shire shares tumble as AbbVie reconsiders bid
* Retail sales drop more than expected in September
* Producer prices fall for first time in over a year
* Indexes off: Dow 1.15 pct, S&P 1.15 pct, Nasdaq 1.09 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. stocks dropped on
Wednesday, with each of the major U.S. indexes briefly falling
more than two percent, as economic data reinforced worries over
the health of the world economy and on signs of slowing merger
activity.
The declines sent the S&P and Nasdaq composite indexes into
negative territory for the year, while the Dow Industrials fell
into the red for 2014 on Friday. The benchmark S&P 500 has lost
more than 7 percent since its Sept. 18 record closing high.
The S&P 500 had eked a tiny gain at the close a day earlier
following three sessions of declines spurred by concern over
plunging oil prices, the potential impact of global economic
weakness on U.S. earnings and the spread of Ebola.
Aside from concerns about the global economy, Chicago-based
AbbVie said it was reconsidering its $55 billion
takeover of the company weeks after the U.S. government moved to
curb deals designed to reduce tax, throwing the vitality of
merger and acquisition activity into doubt.
U.S.-listed shares of Shire tumbled 22.5 percent to
$189.57 while AbbVie shares declined 2.3 percent to $52.89.
Concerns about a slowing global economy weren't helped by
economic data that showed retail sales fell 0.3 percent in
September, worse than an expected 0.1 percent decline. Also,
producer prices fell in September for the first time in over a
year, a sign inflation may be having difficulty gaining
traction, while manufacturing activity in New York slowed to its
weakest pace since April.
"We had Empire State manufacturing coming in much lower than
expected, we had retail sales coming in lower than expected, so
there were signs, with this recent data, of an economic
slowdown," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"You couple this with fears about the spread of Ebola, with
the recent downtrend and what we had today, the mindset has been
a flight to safety and cash is certainly a safe place to be in."
In earnings news, Bank of America shares were off 3
percent to $16.03 after posting its third-quarter results.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of
6.4 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with revenue growth expected at 4 percent.
Later in the session at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) the Federal
Reserve's Beige Book on business activity across the nation is
expected.
At 9:52 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 188.38 points, or 1.15 percent, to 16,126.81, the S&P 500
lost 21.65 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,856.05 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.13 points, or 1.09 percent,
to 4,181.05.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was
Southwestern Energy, which rose 2.1 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was KeyCorp, down 6.3
percent after its quarterly results.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was NXP
Semiconductor, up 1.6 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Liberty Interactive, down 3.5
percent.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,515 to 435, for a 5.78-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,910 issues were falling and 513 advancing for a
3.72-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 68 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 2 new highs
and 192 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)