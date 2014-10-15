* Shire shares tumble as AbbVie reconsiders bid
* Retail sales drop more than expected in September
* Producer prices fall for first time in over a year
* Indexes off: Dow 1.67 pct, S&P 1.67 pct, Nasdaq 1.38 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. stocks dropped on
Wednesday as economic data buttressed worries over the health of
the world economy and signs emerged of slowing merger activity.
Each of the major indexes fell more than 2 percent shortly
after the open, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into negative
territory for the year, before paring losses. The Dow
industrials fell into the red for 2014 on Friday.
Concern over plunging oil prices, the potential impact of
global economic weakness on U.S. earnings and the spread of
Ebola have rattled markets recently. The S&P 500 is on track for
its sixth fall in eight sessions and is down nearly 8 percent
since its Sept. 18 record closing high.
Worries about a lethargic global economy weren't helped by
data that showed U.S. retail sales and producer prices fell in
September, while manufacturing activity in New York slowed to
its weakest pace since April.
"The clincher is that some of the concerns about Europe and
the other economies slowing down has reached our shores today
with the retail sales number and the PPI number," said Scott
Armiger, portfolio manager at Christiana Trust in Greenville,
Delaware.
"It's normal and it's long overdue - markets can't grind
higher for that long without some sort of get back here."
Chicago-based AbbVie threw the pace of merger and
acquisition activity into doubt. It said it was reconsidering
its $55 billion takeover of Shire, weeks after the U.S.
government moved to curb deals designed to reduce tax.
U.S.-listed shares of Shire tumbled 21.7 percent to
$191.55 while AbbVie shares dipped 0.5 percent to $53.85.
At 12:02 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 272.71 points, or 1.67 percent, to 16,042.48, the S&P 500
lost 31.28 points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,846.42 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.49 points, or 1.38 percent,
to 4,168.68.
In earnings news, Bank of America shares were off
4.9 percent to $15.71 after posting its third-quarter results.
The S&P financial sector fell 2.6 percent as the
worst performing of the ten major S&P sectors, all of which were
in negative territory.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show earnings growth of
6.7 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with revenue growth expected at 4 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Cabot Oil &
Gas, which rose 4.9 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was KeyCorp, down 8.0 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Biogen
Idec, which was rising 1.6 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Intel, down 4.2 percent.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,301 to 757, for a 3.04-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,761 issues were falling and 850 advancing for a
2.07-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 70 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 7 new highs
and 225 new lows.
