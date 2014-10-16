* Netflix tumbles in premarket after quarterly results
* Initial jobless claims data on tap
* Futures off: Dow 180 pts, S&P 24.25 pts, Nasdaq 56.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stock index futures
tumbled on Thursday, after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest in
six months, amid concerns about weak global demand and its
potential impact on the U.S. economy and businesses.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly fell into
negative territory for the year on Wednesday as the S&P tumbled
more than 3 percent to a session low, before rallying late in
the session. The decline was also spurred by worries over the
potential spread of the deadly Ebola virus and its possible
impact on the travel industry.
* The benchmark S&P index has dropped in 6 of the past 8
sessions and is down 7.4 percent from a record closing high
Sept. 18. The CBOE Volatility index is up 118 percent
since the S&P record, and closed Wednesday at its highest since
June 2012.
* Earnings reports did little to stem the equity rout.
Netflix shares shares plunged 25.9 percent to $332.40
in premarket after it reported quarterly results and said it
signed up fewer video-streaming subscribers than forecast for
the quarter.
* S&P 500 companies expected to report earnings on Thursday
include Goldman Sachs and Google.
* The earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.7
percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data
through Wednesday, on revenue growth of 4 percent.
* At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), investors will eye weekly initial
jobless claims data for insight into the health of the labor
market. Expectations call for claims to rise slightly to
290,000 from the 287,000 in the prior week.
* At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) industrial production data for
September is due, while the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market
index and Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing business outlook for
October are due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* Weakness in Europe continued, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares dropping more than 2
percent to touch a 13-month low while Asian shares fell on
worries about the global economy.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 1.31
percent, with 464,261 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 56.25 points, or 1.5
percent, in volume of 63,711 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 180 points, or 1.12 percent,
with 75,887 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)