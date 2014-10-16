* Netflix tumbles after quarterly results
* Goldman Sachs falls after earnings
* Initial jobless claims fall to lowest in 14 years
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.93 pct, Nasdaq 1.08 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stocks tumbled on
Thursday, after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest in six months,
on continued concerns about weak global demand and its potential
impact on the U.S. economy and businesses.
The drop also came on worries over the spread of Ebola and
how that would affect the travel industry. The S&P 500
and Nasdaq briefly fell into negative territory for the
year on Wednesday as the S&P tumbled more than 3 percent to a
session low before rallying late in the session.
The benchmark S&P index has dropped in six of the past eight
sessions and is down 8.2 percent from a record closing high
Sept. 18. Selling was broad once again, with each of the 10
major S&P sectors in negative territory.
Recent earnings reports have done little to stem the tide of
the equity rout.
Netflix shares plunged 23.1 percent to $344.98 as
the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
indexes after it reported quarterly results and said it signed
up fewer video-streaming subscribers than forecast for the
quarter.
Goldman Sachs shares were off 3.7 percent at $173.25
after posting quarterly results. The S&P financial index
lost 0.9 percent.
Stock index futures briefly pared losses earlier Thursday
after labor market data showed initial jobless claims data
dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 264,000, its lowest
since 2000. But the market quickly moved back to prior levels.
"The challenge with earnings is it's all backward looking
and the market is always forward looking," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin, Texas.
"When you get in a mode like we are in now, where the market
is clearly bearish, investors are somewhat fearful, they tend to
focus more on the negatives than the positives, which is why
they are ignoring this jobless claims number."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 128.47 points,
or 0.8 percent, to 16,013.27, the S&P 500 lost 17.39
points, or 0.93 percent, to 1,845.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 45.57 points, or 1.08 percent, to 4,169.75.
The earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.7
percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data
through Wednesday, on revenue growth of 4 percent. Google
is expected to report earnings after the closing bell
on Thursday.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index and Philadelphia
Fed's manufacturing business outlook for October are due at
10:00 a.m. EDT.
Baker Hughes shares tumbled 9.4 percent to $48.58
after the world's No.3 oilfield services provider reported a
lower-than-expected profit for the first time in five quarters,
pulling the S&P energy index down 1.4 percent as the
worst performing of the major S&P sectors.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)