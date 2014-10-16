* Netflix tumbles after quarterly results
* UnitedHealth leads Dow, S&P higher
* Initial jobless claims fall to lowest in 14 years
* Indexes: Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stocks edged higher in
afternoon trading Thursday, rebounding from earlier declines, as
a flurry of economic reports eased fears about the potential
impact of a weakening global economy on the United States.
If it closes higher, the Dow would break a five-day string
of losses.
Data on Thursday painted a more optimistic picture of the
U.S. economy, as initial jobless claims fell to their lowest
level in 14 years, after a disappointing retail sales report in
the prior session added to investor jitters.
Adding to the positive tone, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank
President James Bullard told Bloomberg Television the U.S.
central bank may want to keep up its bond buying stimulus for
now given a drop in inflation expectations.
The day's data "isn't continuing to be indicative of slowing
in the U.S. - the good jobless claims number, industrial
production - what a relief there," said Eric Wiegand, senior
portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in
New York.
Stocks have been under pressure recently on concerns about
the impact on the United States of weakening global demand and
the possible spread of Ebola. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly
fell into negative territory for the year during Wednesday's
session.
UnitedHealth, up 5.2 percent at $86.40, was the
biggest boost to the Dow and S&P 500, helping lift equities off
their session lows. The largest U.S. managed care company's
third-quarter earnings topped expectations.
Netflix shares plunged 20.5 percent to $356.33 as
the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after
it reported quarterly results and said it signed up fewer
video-streaming subscribers than forecast for the quarter.
At 1:16 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
1.99 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,143.73, the S&P 500
gained 5.69 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,868.18 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 12.98 points, or 0.31 percent, to
4,228.30.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Chesapeake
Energy, which rose 16.6 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was Netflix.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Wynn
Resorts, which was rising 5.3 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was Netflix.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,177 to 866, for a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,869 issues were rising and 787 falling for a
2.37-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting no new 52-week highs
and 16 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 15 new highs
and 82 new lows
