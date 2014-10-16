* Google shares down after the bell following results
* Netflix tumbles after quarterly results
* Initial jobless claims lowest in 14 years
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
(Updates close with volume, Google down after the bell)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 16 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out
slight gains on Thursday after another choppy session, as
economic data eased fears about the potential effect of a
weakening global economy on the United States.
The Dow closed down for sixth straight session, matching a
six-day losing streak in August of last year and leaving the
index down 2.8 percent for the year so far.
Providing some support to the market, St. Louis Federal
Reserve Bank President James Bullard told Bloomberg Television
the U.S. central bank may want to keep up its bond buying
stimulus for now given a drop in inflation expectations.
Economic data showed initial jobless claims fell to their
lowest level in 14 years, and industrial output rose sharply in
September.
But investors remained cautious, and the selloff could
continue if U.S. earnings fail to ease worries about weak global
demand. Investors also have been rattled by a widening Ebola
scare and plunging oil prices. The S&P 500 is still off 7.4
percent from its Sept. 18 record closing high and is up just 0.8
percent for the year so far.
"A lot of the selling got done yesterday, whether it was
forced liquidation or just scared money leaving the market ...
so it looks like it's a short-term bounce," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama.
"We need to see the S&P regain its 200-day moving average
before we can say that the uptrend has been restored.
Fundamentals are still somewhat negative."
The S&P 500 again closed below its 200-day moving average of
around 1,905.
Energy shares provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500,
with the S&P 500 energy index up 1.7 percent. The index,
which has lost ground dramatically in recent weeks, briefly
slipped into bear market territory earlier this week.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp rose 17 percent to
$20.79 and the stock was the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainer
after Southwestern Energy Co said it would buy some oil
and gas assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West
Virginia and Pennsylvania from Chesapeake.
Small caps also extended this week's rebound, with the
Russell 2000 index rising 1.3 percent, its third session
in a row of more than 1 percent gains. It is up 3.5 percent in
the last three sessions.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.5 points, or
0.15 percent, to 16,117.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.27
points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,862.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,217.39.
Trading volume remained higher than average. About 9.9
billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with
the 8.4 billion average for the month to date, according to data
from BATS Global Markets.
Netflix shares plunged 19.4 percent to $361.70,
among the biggest drags on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
, a day after it said it signed up fewer video-streaming
subscribers than forecast for the quarter.
After the bell, shares of Google fell 2.7 percent
to $522 after third-quarter revenue growth at the technology
company came in shy of Wall Street expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,180 to 903, for a 2.41-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,833 issues rose and 879 fell for a 2.09-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)