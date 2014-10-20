* IBM slumps after quarterly results
* Apple earnings due after the close
* Futures off: Dow 102 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Monday, following a fourth week of losses for the
benchmark S&P, as quarterly results from IBM disappointed.
* IBM shares slumped 7.7 percent to $168.10 in
premarket trade after the company's third-quarter earnings fell
well short of Wall Street expectations. IBM had earlier said it
would pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion in cash over the next
three years to take its its loss-making semiconductor unit.
* The S&P 500 rallied on Friday to pare its weekly
decline, but still notched its longest stretch of weekly losses
since August 2011. The S&P index is now down 6.2 percent from
its record high, hurt by worries about the health of the global
economy, the spread of the Ebola virus and uncertainty about the
next steps for the Federal Reserve.
* Earnings season will ramp up significantly this week, with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report, include Apple
Inc after the close on Monday.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of 81
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings,
64 percent beat analyst expectations, slightly above the 63
percent average since 1994 but below the 67 percent rate for the
past four quarters.
* Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 6.9 percent
from a year ago, on revenue growth of 3.8 percent.
* European stocks fell, trimming lofty gains made in the
previous session, with SAP's profit warning hitting
shares in the tech sector.
* Japanese stocks led a rally in Asia, after solid U.S. data
and earnings reassured investors worried about the health of the
world economy.
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 7 points, or 0.37
percent, with 239,360 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.26
percent, in volume of 31,068 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 102 points, or 0.63 percent,
with 40,803 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)