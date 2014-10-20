* IBM slumps after quarterly results
* Apple earnings due after the close
* Dow down 0.41 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.34 pct
(Updates to open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks were mixed on
Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting modest gains, but
the Dow falling as quarterly results from IBM disappointed.
IBM shares slumped 7.3 percent to $168.69 as the
biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after the company's
third-quarter earnings fell well short of Wall Street
expectations. IBM had earlier said it would pay Globalfoundries
$1.5 billion in cash over the next three years to take its
loss-making semiconductor unit.
IBM's weakness produced an outsized drop in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, accounting for over 80 points to the
downside for the price-weighted index.
The weak IBM results helped spur speculation the Federal
Reserve may be reluctant to end its massive bond-buying stimulus
program this month.
"On a number like that, with the forecast they gave you
would expect the broader market would come under more pressure,
and maybe it will," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"But what it is telling you is, based on IBM's report, that
the odds are lining up we may hear some more dovish comments out
of the Fed next week than not."
At 9:43 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
67.84 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,312.57, the S&P 500
gained 2.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,889.09 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 14.61 points, or 0.34 percent, to
4,273.05.
Earnings season will ramp up significantly this week, with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report, include Apple
Inc after the close on Monday.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of 81
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings,
64 percent beat analyst expectations, slightly above the 63
percent average since 1994 but below the 67 percent rate for the
past four quarters.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 6.9 percent from
a year ago, on revenue growth of 3.8 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Tesoro Corp
, which rose 7.5 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was IBM.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was SANDISK
, which was rising 3.0 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was NetApp, down 1.8 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank Of
America, up 0.40 percent to $16.28; Alcatel-Lucent
, down 0.83 percent to $2.38 and Pfizer, down
0.40 percent to $27.72.
On the Nasdaq, Apple, up 1.1 percent to $98.73 and
Facebook, up 0.6 percent to $76.41 were among the most
actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 1,887 to 867, for a 2.18-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,415 issues were rising and 826 falling for a
1.71-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 1 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 7 new highs
and 10 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)