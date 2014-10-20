* IBM slumps after quarterly results
* Apple earnings due after the close
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P up 0.35 pct, Nasdaq up 0.67 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks were mixed on
Monday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, but the Dow fell as
quarterly results from IBM disappointed.
IBM shares slumped 6.7 percent to $169.84 as the
biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after the company's
third-quarter earnings fell well short of Wall Street
expectations. IBM also said it would pay Globalfoundries $1.5
billion in cash over the next three years to take its
loss-making semiconductor unit.
IBM's weakness produced an outsized drop in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, accounting for about 80 points,
nearly half, of the decline in the price-weighted index. In
contrast, IBM curbed the gain on the market
capitalization-weighted S&P 500 by about 7 percent.
"IBM is in a transition and will need to continue to be in
transition to catch up. They are nonexistent in mobile and weak
in the cloud and just paid somebody to take their semiconductor
business, it's a company in transition," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"We can look at earnings misses as they should be viewed,
which is company specific."
At 11:40 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
44.83 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,335.58, the S&P 500
gained 6.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,893.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 28.60 points, or 0.67 percent, to
4,287.04.
Earnings season will ramp up significantly this week, with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report, include Apple
Inc, which was up 1.8 percent at $99.43, after the
close Monday.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
87 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly
earnings, 63.2 percent beat analyst expectations, roughly even
with the 63 percent average since 1994 but below the 67 percent
rate for the past four quarters.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 6.7 percent from
a year ago, on revenue growth of 3.6 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Tesoro
, which rose 6.4 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was IBM.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Keurig
Green Mountain, which rose 3.1 percent, while the
largest percentage decliner was NetApp, down 2.3
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,977 to 1,001, for a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,682 issues rose and 848 fell for a 1.98-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 13 new highs
and 24 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)