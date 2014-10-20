* IBM slumps after quarterly results
* Apple gains, earnings due after the close
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.64 pct, Nasdaq up 0.98 pct
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks were mixed on
Monday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, but disappointing
results from IBM kept the Dow close to the unchanged mark.
IBM shares slumped 7.2 percent to $168.92 as the
biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after third-quarter
earnings fell well short of Wall Street expectations. IBM
abandoned its 2015 operating earnings target and said it would
pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion over three years to take its
loss-making semiconductor unit.
"IBM is in a transition and will need to continue to be in
transition to catch up. They are nonexistent in mobile and weak
in the cloud and just paid somebody to take their semiconductor
business," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"We can look at earnings misses as they should be viewed,
which is company-specific."
At 2:05 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
6.12 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,374.29, the S&P 500
gained 12.04 points, or 0.64 percent, to 1,898.8 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 41.75 points, or 0.98 percent, to
4,300.19.
Earnings season will ramp up significantly this week, with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report, including
Apple Inc after the close Monday.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
87 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly
earnings, 63.2 percent beat analyst expectations, roughly even
with the 63 percent average since 1994 but below the 67 percent
rate for the past four quarters.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 6.7 percent from
a year ago, on revenue growth of 3.6 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Tesoro Corp
, which rose 6.2 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was IBM.
The largest gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Celgene,
which rose 4.6 percent, while the largest decliner was Regeneron
Pharma, down 1.8 percent.
Among the most active NYSE stocks were Bank of America
, up 0.25 percent to $16.25; Petrobras, down 3.75
percent to $14.37; and Oi S.A., down 7.41 percent to
$0.47.
On the Nasdaq, Apple, up 1.7 percent to $99.34 and
Facebook, up 1.0 percent to $76.73, were among the most
actively traded.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,072 to 962, for a 2.15-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,645 issues rose and 988 fell for a 1.66-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 15 new highs
and 32 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)