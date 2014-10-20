* IBM slumps after quarterly results
* Apple gains, earnings due after the close
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.68 pct, Nasdaq up 1.07 pct
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks were mixed on
Monday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, but disappointing
results from IBM kept the Dow close to the unchanged mark.
IBM shares slumped 7.3 percent to $168.80 as the
biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after third-quarter
earnings fell well short of Wall Street expectations. IBM
abandoned its 2015 operating earnings target and said it would
pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion over three years to take its
loss-making semiconductor unit.
But earnings reports that exceeded analyst expectations,
including Halliburton and Gannett Co., helped
lift major indexes and ease the concerns over global growth and
falling commodity prices that have gripped markets.
"Some of the concerns of last week have subsided," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"The more people just focus on the fundamental values and
earnings and revenues and less on headlines, the more stocks
have an opportunity to move higher."
At 2:57 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average fell
14.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,366.05, the S&P 500
gained 12.81 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,899.57, and the
Nasdaq Composite added 45.41 points, or 1.07 percent, to
4,303.85.
Earnings season will ramp up significantly this week with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report, including
Apple Inc after the close Monday.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
87 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly
earnings, 63.2 percent have beat analyst expectations, roughly
even with the 63 percent average since 1994 but below the 67
percent rate for the past four quarters.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 6.7 percent
from a year earlier on revenue growth of 3.6 percent.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Tesoro
Corp, which rose 7.1 percent, while the largest
percentage decliner was IBM.
The largest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Celgene
, up 4.6 percent, while the largest percentage decliner
was Cisco Systems, down 1.7 percent.
Among the most active NYSE stocks were Bank of America
, up 0.19 percent at $16.24; Petrobras, down 6.70
percent at $13.93, and Oi S.A., down 5.22 percent at
$0.48.
On the Nasdaq, Apple, up 1.9 percent at $99.55 and
Facebook, up 1.1 percent at $76.75, were among the most
actively traded.
Advancing issues were outnumbering declining ones on the
NYSE by 2,086 to 967, for a 2.16-to-1 ratio on the upside; on
the Nasdaq, 1,611 issues rose and 1,030 fell for a 1.56-to-1
ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting five new 52-week
highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18
new highs and 33 new lows.
