* Apple rallies, lifting S&P 500 and Nasdaq
* S&P 500 back above 14-day moving average
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.67 pct, Nasdaq 2.02 pct
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight session of gains
boosted by strong corporate results, including Apple's.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones were up more than 1 percent while
the Nasdaq rose more than 2 percent, boosted by
better-than-expected results from several major tech companies.
The S&P 500 has gained more than 6 percent from its session
low last Wednesday, when the benchmark was down nearly 10
percent from its intraday record. The index is on track to close
above its 14-day moving average for the first time since Sept.
24 and was also trading above its 200-day average.
At 1:55 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
187.14 points, or 1.14 percent, to 16,586.81, the S&P 500
gained 31.81 points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,935.82 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 87.12 points, or 2.02 percent, to
4,403.19.
Apple Inc rose 2.5 percent to $102.28 a day after
revenue topped expectations, helped by strong iPhone sales. It
also gave a strong outlook for the holiday quarter.
The largest percentage gainer and decliner on the S&P 500
were both related to earnings. The largest gainer was Waters
Corp, which rose 8.8 percent, while the largest decliner
was Chipotle, down 6.1 percent.
The largest gainer on the Nasdaq 100 was Illumina Inc
, which rose 9 percent, while the largest decliner was
Mattel Inc, down only 0.4 percent.
While earnings have largely come in strong so far this
quarter, concerns continue to swirl over the pace of global
economic growth. China's gross domestic product grew 7.3 percent
in the third quarter, the slowest pace since the first quarter
of 2009.
U.S. existing home sales rose 2.4 percent in September,
above expectations, hitting their highest level in a year.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,490 to 559, for a 4.45-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,886 issues rose and 739 fell for a 2.55-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index was posting 21 new 52-week highs and 1 new
low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 40 new highs and 25 new
lows.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Nick Zieminski)