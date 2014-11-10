* Gilead climbs after Merck's hep C drug trial results
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Monday, after the Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a
third straight week to fresh record highs.
Earnings season begins to wind down this week, with 16 S&P
500 companies expected to report quarterly results, including
retailers Wal-Mart and Macy's as well as network
equipment maker Cisco Systems.
"We have had a nice run and last week we did see the markets
largely go into neutral and take a bit of a pause," said Peter
Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"Earnings season is coming to a close, there are no economic
data releases for the next two days, we've gotten more or less
the framing for the market."
McDonald's Corp said worldwide sales at restaurants
open at least 13 months fell 0.5 percent in October, hurt by
stiff competition in the United States, economic and political
upheaval in Europe and the fallout from a supplier scandal in
China.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of 442
companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.2 percent beat
Wall Street expectations, well above the 63 percent beat rate
since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings
are expected to grow 9.8 percent over the year-ago period.
The Dow has risen 7.3 percent while the S&P 500
is up 7.7 percent over past three weeks, the best
three-week performance for both indexes since October 2011.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.75 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 17 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 9.5 points.
Alibaba Group shares were up 2.1 percent at $116.99
in premarket trading ahead of "Singles Day" in China on Nov. 11,
which has become the largest day of online sales in the world.
Gilead Sciences rose 2.5 percent to $109.10 before
the opening bell after data from a midstage study showed Merck's
attempt to shorten hepatitis C treatment to just four
weeks by adding Gilead's huge selling Sovaldi to its own oral
two-drug combination came nowhere near the desired efficacy.
Merck shares were down 2.9 percent to $57.65.
Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury
homebuilder, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue
after it sold more homes at higher prices as housing demand
strengthened. Its shares rose 2.4 percent to $33 in light
premarket trading.
GoPro shares slumped 6.8 percent to $73.67 in
premarket after the company said it filed a common stock
offering of up to $800 million.
