By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday, as investors paused in the absence of major market
catalysts after the Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a third
straight week to fresh record highs.
Earnings season begins to wind down this week, with 16 S&P
500 companies expected to report quarterly results, including
retailers Wal-Mart and Macy's and network
equipment maker Cisco Systems.
"We have had a nice run and last week we did see the markets
largely go into neutral and take a bit of a pause," said Peter
Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"Earnings season is coming to a close, there are no economic
data releases for the next two days, we've gotten more or less
the framing for the market."
McDonald's Corp rose 0.3 percent to $95.35 after its
worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.5
percent in October but still beat expectations.
Gilead Sciences rose 2.1 percent to $108.70 as the
biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after data
from a midstage study showed Merck's attempt to shorten
hepatitis C treatment to just four weeks by adding Gilead's huge
selling Sovaldi to its own oral two-drug combination came
nowhere near the desired efficacy. Merck shares were down 2.7
percent to $57.73 as the biggest drag on the Dow and S&P.
Thomson Reuters data showed that of 442 companies in the S&P
500 to report earnings, 74.2 percent beat expectations, above
the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past
four quarters. Earnings are expected to grow 9.8 percent over
the year-ago period.
The Dow gained 7.3 percent while the S&P 500
was up 7.7 percent over the past three weeks, the best
three-week performance for both indexes since October 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.67 points, or
0.05 percent, to 17,565.26, the S&P 500 gained 0.26
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,032.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.52 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,629.01.
Alibaba Group shares were up 1.5 percent at $116.26
ahead of "Singles Day" in China on Nov. 11, which has become the
largest day of online sales in the world.
Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury
homebuilder, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue as
housing demand strengthened. Its shares rose 2.8 percent to
$33.12, lifting the PHLX housing index 1.1 percent.
GoPro shares fell 2.7 percent to $76.90 after the
company filed a common stock offering of up to $800 million.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)