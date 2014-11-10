* Gilead climbs after Merck's hepatitis C drug trial results
* McDonald's sales fall in October
* Cable companies fall after Obama net neutrality statement
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Monday, as an absence of major market catalysts gave investors
little reason to make big bets after the Dow and S&P 500
advanced for a third straight week to record highs.
Earnings season begins to wind down this week, with 16 S&P
500 companies expected to report quarterly results, including
retailers Wal-Mart and Macy's and network
equipment maker Cisco Systems.
"Sort of a reluctant rally on the day," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
"It's been a very sharp rally off a very sharp correction,
no reason it shouldn't go higher but all it takes is one very
determined seller to start a cascade of selling."
McDonald's Corp rose 0.3 percent to $95.41 after its
worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.5
percent in October but still beat expectations.
Gilead Sciences rose 1.7 percent to $108.27 after
data from a midstage study showed Merck's attempt to
shorten hepatitis C treatment by adding Gilead's Sovaldi to its
own oral two-drug combination came nowhere near the desired
efficacy. Merck shares were down 1.1 percent to $58.69.
Thomson Reuters data showed that of 448 companies in the S&P
500 to report earnings, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above
the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past
four quarters. Earnings are expected to grow 10 percent over the
year-ago period.
The Dow has gained 7.3 percent while the S&P 500
has risen 7.7 percent over the past three weeks, the best
three-week performance for both indexes since October 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.67 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 17,601.6, the S&P 500 gained 5.08
points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,037 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.93 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,646.47.
Shares in cable providers fell after U.S. President Barack
Obama said the Federal Communications Commission should
reclassify broadband to regulate it more like a public utility.
Comcast lost 3.5 percent to $53.21, Time Warner
fell 3.9 percent to $138.06, and Cablevision
shed 2 percent to $18.55.
Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury
homebuilder, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue as
housing demand strengthened. Its shares rose 3.9 percent to
$33.47.
