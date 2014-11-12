* Macy's, Cisco earnings due

* BB&T to buy Susquehanna Banchshares for $2.5 bln

* Wholesale inventory data due

* Futures off: Dow 58 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to retreat after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs for a fifth consecutive day.

* Financial companies will be in focus after global regulators fined five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup, $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

* Tuesday's record close for the S&P 500 marked its 40th new closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the index closed at a record high in five straight days was in May 2013, with the next longest streak being an 8-day run in June 1997. The Dow is on a 6-day winning streak, its longest run of gains since June.

* The S&P 500 has rallied more than 9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid corporate earnings reports. For the year so far, the index is up 10.4 percent.

* As earnings season draws to a close, Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning showed that of 449 companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall are expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.

* Macy's and Cisco Systems are among the S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.

* In a light day for economic data, wholesale inventory data for September is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus the 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.

* Susquehanna Bancshares surged 34.3 percent to $13.30 in premarket trade after the company agreed to be acquired by BB&T Corp for about $2.5 billion.

* European shares fell on Wednesday, with HSBC losing ground after the fine by global regulators.

* Japanese stocks scaled seven-year highs, while Asian shares outside Japan dipped slightly, amid expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a planned sales tax hike to avoid damaging a fragile economic recovery.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.36 percent, with 122,831 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.29 percent, in volume of 21,020 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.33 percent, with 20,895 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by W Simon)